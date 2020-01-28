TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

TIFS opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also: Which market index is the best?