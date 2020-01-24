Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives $119.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.21. 1,262,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

