Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Update

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:TIF opened at $134.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?