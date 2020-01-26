Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Tikcro Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 2,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Tikcro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIKRF)

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It pursues an early stage biotechnology project generating new antibodies for cancer treatment addressing immune modulation. This project is based on technology from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. It promotes a new approach for the generation of antibodies which are expected to have selectivity and blocking capabilities and, as a result, are expected to effectively modulate the immune system.

