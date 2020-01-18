Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 438,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 46.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

