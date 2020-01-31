Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.53, approximately 2,313,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,242,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $3,484,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

