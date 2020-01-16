Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 8.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $18.77, approximately 386,156 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,114,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

