Tim Jones Sells 65,000 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Tim Jones sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($7.01), for a total value of £346,450 ($455,735.33).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LON TET opened at GBX 530 ($6.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.91 million and a PE ratio of 36.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 481.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 383 ($5.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.70. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?