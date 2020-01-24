Tim Parfitt Buys 500,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Tim Parfitt bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Friday. eve Sleep plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.65.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research report on Tuesday.

About eve Sleep

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

