TIM Participacoes’ (TSU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.50 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

