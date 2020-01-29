Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,702.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $237.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 34.28%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

