Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Shares Down 5%

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 41,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

