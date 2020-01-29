Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Down 2.4%

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59), 19,333 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.63).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.63.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)