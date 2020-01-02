Time To Buy or Unload? Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS)’s Return on Invested Capital Reaches 0.137983

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) has a Value Composite score of 30. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 23.

Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) has an ERP5 rank of 5413. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Volatility

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 18.118600. The 6 month volatility is 20.349300, and the 3 month is spotted at 21.029100. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.15655. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.33574, the 24 month is 1.07104, and the 36 month is 0.81977. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.91646, the 3 month is 1.00000, and the 1 month is currently 0.91948.

Valuation Ratios

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS)’s ROIC is 0.137983. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.215509 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 8.801726. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits. In terms of EBITDA Yield, Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) currently has a value of 0.137538. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

The Price to Book ratio (Current share price / Book value per share) is a good valuation measure you can use to find undervalued investment ideas. A low Price to Book could indicate that the shares are undervalued in their industry. Generally speaking a P/B ratio under 1 is considered low and is best used in relation to asset-heavy firms. At the time of writing Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) has a price to book ratio of 2.891344.

The Leverage Ratio of Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) is 0.403773. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) is 0.050245. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

At the time of writing, Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

The Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company's value. The Price to Cash Flow for Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) is 6.294503. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company's profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) is 19.529324. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.