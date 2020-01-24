Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.82, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

