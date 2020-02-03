Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 215,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,333. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Timkensteel by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?