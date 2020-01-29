Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE:TMST opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Timkensteel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

