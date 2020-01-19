Timothy Bartholomaeus Sells 3,000 Shares of Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Timothy Bartholomaeus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.48), for a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Timothy Bartholomaeus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Timothy Bartholomaeus sold 2,000 shares of Tamawood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.50 ($2.48), for a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,964.54).

Tamawood stock opened at A$3.49 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.81. Tamawood Limited has a one year low of A$3.00 ($2.13) and a one year high of A$4.19 ($2.97). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.49.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

