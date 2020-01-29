Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,896 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,031 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,125 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

