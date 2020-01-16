Timothy P. Herbert Sells 9,832 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INSP opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

