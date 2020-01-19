Tinley Beverage (CNSX:TNY) Trading 7.1% Higher

Tinley Beverage Company Inc (CNSX:TNY)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 59,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53.

Tinley Beverage Company Profile (CNSX:TNY)

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes liquor-inspired, alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages in the United States. The company also offers Hemplify and Tinley's Tonics line of products through retail locations in California; and online in the United States. The company was formerly known as Quia Resources Inc and changed its name to The Tinley Beverage Company Inc in October 2015.

