Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 792,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?