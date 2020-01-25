Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Down 3%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32, 619,378 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,981,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

