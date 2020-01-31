Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

TVTY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

