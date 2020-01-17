Tivity Health Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Tivity Health stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

