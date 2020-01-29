Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Tivity Health stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

