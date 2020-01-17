Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.76

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 2240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tivity Health by 420.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: Golden Cross