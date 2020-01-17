TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TiVo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TiVo by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.16. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

