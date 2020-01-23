TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. 3,525,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

