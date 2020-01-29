TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.62

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 88381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Company Profile (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?