TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMSR opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TMSR has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TMSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

