TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TMSR stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.12.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.