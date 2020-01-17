TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.37

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $109.37 and traded as high as $116.47. TMX Group shares last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 248,363 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group Ltd will post 5.9177275 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?