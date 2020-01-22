TMX Group’s (TMXXF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $89.61 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet