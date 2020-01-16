TOC Property Backed Lending Trust (LON:PBLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.00

Shares of TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About TOC Property Backed Lending Trust (LON:PBLT)

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

