Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).