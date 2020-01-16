Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, 2,458 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Featured Article: Depreciation