TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

