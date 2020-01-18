TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

