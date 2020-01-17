TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

