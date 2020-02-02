TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.89-9.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.212-10.212 billion.

Shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,514. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

