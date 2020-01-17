Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Down 1.1%

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

About Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

