Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 7.7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 825,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,944,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

