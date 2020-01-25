Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 6.1%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 406,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,755,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.35) by ($1.34). Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

