TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.98. TOP SHIPS shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 20,139 shares trading hands.

TOPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

