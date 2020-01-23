TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $117.47. 425,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $371,695.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

