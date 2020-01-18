Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

