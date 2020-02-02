TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.69.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?