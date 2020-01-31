TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.62

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.14. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 76,241 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts forecast that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

