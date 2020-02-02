TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $848.64 million and a P/E ratio of -960.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

